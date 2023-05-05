Breaking News
Israelis block roads in midweek protest

Israelis block roads in midweek protest

Updated on: 05 May,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
The midweek protest was expected to be smaller, but demonstrators are hoping to remind legislators of their presence and their ability to disrupt the country

Israelis block roads in midweek protest

Israelis block roads in midweek protest
Israelis blocked roads and demonstrated on Thursday against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary, hoping to ramp up pressure on lawmakers after parliament reconvened this week following a month-long recess. 


The midweek protest was expected to be smaller, but demonstrators are hoping to remind legislators of their presence and their ability to disrupt the country. 



