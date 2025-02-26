Breaking News
Updated on: 26 February,2025 04:06 PM IST  |  Tel Aviv
AP |

Shiri Bibas was kidnapped with her two sons — Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 9 months old — from their home on Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023

Mourners gather around a makeshift memorial for the Bibas' at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on February 26, 2025, on the day of their funeral procession. .Pic/AFP

Tens of thousands of Israelis, some holding flags and signs that read "Forgive us," lined the highways as the bodies of an Israeli mother and her two children who were killed in Gaza were transported to their burial.


Shiri Bibas was kidnapped with her two sons — Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 9 months old — from their home on Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas released their bodies last week as part of a fragile ceasefire deal, though initially the militant group did not release the correct body for Shiri Bibas.


Yarden Bibas, their father, was taken separately, and released during the ceasefire last month. The three will be buried on Kibbutz Nir Oz on Wednesday afternoon.


Hamas says the three were killed in an Israeli airstrike in November 2023. Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari denies this and said Ariel and Kfir Bibas were killed by their captors.

