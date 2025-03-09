A Pokemon-shaped cheeto was auctioned for an unreal amount in New York

The listed snack was sold after 60 bids for Rs 62,70,000. Pic/X@Nintendeal

Listen to this article It really ain’t easy being cheesy x 00:00

A flamin’ hot Cheeto just sold for a spicy Rs 75.5 lakh—because it looks like a Charizard. Yes, a snack just made more money than most people’s annual salary. What an economy! The three-inch-long Cheeto was found sometime between 2018-2022 (probably by someone who really stares at their snacks) and went viral in 2024. It even got the VIP treatment—sealed in a clear card box and slapped onto a custom Pokémon card like it was the rarest collectible ever.

ADVERTISEMENT



PIC/REDDIT

Auction house Goldin listed the snack, and after 60 bids, one lucky person—who clearly has zero fear of buyer’s remorse- snagged it for Rs 62.7 lakh—plus fees, because even overpriced Cheetos come with fine print. We got cheetos for auction before GTA VI. Now, we have so many questions. Will they frame it? Eat it? Try to evolve it into a Hot Cheeto Dragonite? Who knows! One thing’s for sure—this is the most expensive snack flex of all time.

Love, Fights & AI

How one couple uses ChatGPT as their official “relationship referee”



Abella Bala (left) and Dom Versaci (right). PIC/INSTAGRAM@domversaci

When Dom Versaci and Abella Bala hit a deadlock, they don’t call a therapist but call on ChatGPT. “ChatGPT has saved our relationship,” said Bala, 36, an influencer talent manager from LA. “Well, until it takes Dom’s side,” she joked. For just R1,700 a month, the AI has been their go-to referee, helping them see each other’s perspectives without a real-life mediator.

You never die, huh?



Riley Madison Ladner posted on TikTok after discovering a painting from 1909 that bore striking resemblance to her. PIC/YOUTUBE@swns

Riley Madison Ladner, 22, was minding her own business when a stranger pointed out a 19th-century painting—only for her to come face-to-face with what looked like her past-life twin. The artwork, At the Dressing Table, by Russian artist Zinaida Serebriakov, featured a woman with her exact face, hair, and even the nightgown she wore. It was eerily similar to one she wore. Riley,a content creator from Mississippi, US, is now questioning whether she’s secretly a time traveller. The Internet quickly ran with the joke, urging her to visit a museum to “reunite with herself,” while Riley is now considering getting a DNA test to confirm she’s not a 19th-century model.

Dream college reveal



PIC/YOUTUBE @REYANSHCOLLEGEOF HOTELMANAGEMEN

Reyansh College of Hotel Management, based in Telangana, has become the dream college of every Gen Z student—at least on social media. The college’s marketing campaign, centred around a catchy promo song and a music video featuring students showcasing their skills, has taken the Internet by storm. Social media users have embraced the trend, declaring themselves “Reyansh College aspirants” instead of preparing for JEE or NEET.

Planting Real Love

Germany’s Bridegroom’s Oak has been playing Cupid since 1892! This 500-year-old tree has its own postal code. Mail carriers climb 10 feet up to drop off 50-60 letters a month, and yes, it has made many matches.

A Kawai Park



PIC/ODDITYCENTRAL

Japan’s Nagaizumi just claimed the Guinness Record for the world’s smallest park—a 2.6-square-foot green space with a stool, two plaques, and just enough room to sit and contemplate life. Inspired by Portland’s Mill Ends Park, it was created in 1988 to make use of extra road space.

Go Shawty!

A 19-year-old from Connecticut is suing her former high school for letting her graduate with honours despite being functionally illiterate. Aleysha Ortiz says the school ignored her struggles for years, only realising now that she was basically illiterate. She relied on apps to get through, even to apply for college, but now she’s struggling. She wants the school to be held accountable so no other student gets failed like this.