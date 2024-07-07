He also stated that nobody questioned his age when he introduced the effective policies for the nation

Biden addresses the press. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article It was a bad episode, no serious illness: Joe Biden on debate x 00:00

US President Joe Biden has dismissed concerns about his health and doubts about his re-election bid in November, defending his poor performance in the presidential debate as a “bad episode” and insisting that only “the Lord almighty” could persuade him to exit the race. Following his performance in the debate last week, some of his own Democratic Party leaders had started urging him to step down and his approval rating plummeted.

“It was a bad episode. No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn’t listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and had a bad night,” Biden said during his first interview after the debate. “Because I was sick. I was feeling terrible. The doctors were with me and they also did a test to see whether or not I had some infection, a virus. I didn’t. I just had a really bad cold,” he said and reiterated multiple times that he was running for the presidency. He also stated that nobody questioned his age when he introduced the effective policies for the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever