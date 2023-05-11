Breaking News
Maharashtra: Both Sena camps confident of SC verdict in their favour
DRDO scientist fell for her despite taking anti-honey trap class
Mumbai: Heatwave inevitable as mercury crosses 40°C
2,200 trees to vanish for three sewage treatment plants in Mumbai
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC poll, BJP office-bearers to be evaluated
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Italy Van explodes in central Milan one injured

Italy: Van explodes in central Milan; one injured

Updated on: 11 May,2023 05:18 PM IST  |  Milan
AP |

Top

Images on Sky TG24 show a plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana in the heart of Italy's finance and fashion capital

Italy: Van explodes in central Milan; one injured

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a building after a van exploded in central Milan, northern Italy, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pic/AP/PTI

Listen to this article
Italy: Van explodes in central Milan; one injured
x
00:00

A van that was transporting oxygen tanks exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a nursery school and residential apartment buildings, Italian media reported. One person was reported injured.


Images on Sky TG24 show a plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana in the heart of Italy's finance and fashion capital.



Firefighters were responding to the flames, which spread to other vehicles and scorched the facade of one of the buildings, the news agency LaPresse reported.


Also read: Italy orders OpenAI to stop processing users' data else face fine

One person was reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. The children at the daycare were evacuated without incident, according to Sky.

Witnesses reported a loud explosion at around 11:45 am.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more updates)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news world news italy AP MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK