Jaishankar, Oman foreign minister discuss trade, energy

Leaders release logo celebrating relations. Pic/X@DrSJaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar on Sunday held wide-ranging discussions with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi on bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and energy security.

The two leaders jointly released the logo celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. They also jointly released a book titled ‘Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman.’

Oman hosts a sizable Indian community totalling approximately 664,783 individuals as of August 2024.

