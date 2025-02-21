Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Jaishankar Wang hold talks on bilateral ties at G20 meeting

Jaishankar, Wang hold talks on bilateral ties at G20 meeting

Updated on: 22 February,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  Johannesburg
Agencies |

Top

The two ministers discussed developments in Sino-India ties, management of peace and tranquillity, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Jaishankar, Wang hold talks on bilateral ties at G20 meeting

EAM S Jaishankar with Chinese FM Wang Yi

Listen to this article
Jaishankar, Wang hold talks on bilateral ties at G20 meeting
x
00:00

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting here.


Jaishankar is in Johannesburg on a two-day visit to South Africa to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.


The two ministers discussed developments in Sino-India ties, management of peace and tranquillity along border areas, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumption.


The meeting comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between India and China to address bilateral issues and regional challenges.

Highlighting the complexities of the current geopolitical landscape, Jaishankar said the G20’s ability to harmonise viewpoints is key to advancing the global agenda.
On Thursday, addressing the G20 session titled ‘Discussion on the Global Geopolitical Situation’, Jaishankar said the G20 is an important expression of the world's growing multi-polarity.

“The global geopolitical situation remains difficult by any definition. Some of it is the accumulated challenges of the Covid pandemic, conflict situations, financial pressures, food security and climate concerns,” he said.

“Looking ahead, differential progress on Artificial Intelligence and electric vehicles, space, drones or green hydrogen have clear geopolitical implications,” Jaishankar said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

S Jaishankar india johannesburg news world news china India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK