Jaishankar, Wang hold talks on bilateral ties at G20 meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting here.

Jaishankar is in Johannesburg on a two-day visit to South Africa to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The two ministers discussed developments in Sino-India ties, management of peace and tranquillity along border areas, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumption.

The meeting comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between India and China to address bilateral issues and regional challenges.

Highlighting the complexities of the current geopolitical landscape, Jaishankar said the G20’s ability to harmonise viewpoints is key to advancing the global agenda.

On Thursday, addressing the G20 session titled ‘Discussion on the Global Geopolitical Situation’, Jaishankar said the G20 is an important expression of the world's growing multi-polarity.

“The global geopolitical situation remains difficult by any definition. Some of it is the accumulated challenges of the Covid pandemic, conflict situations, financial pressures, food security and climate concerns,” he said.

“Looking ahead, differential progress on Artificial Intelligence and electric vehicles, space, drones or green hydrogen have clear geopolitical implications,” Jaishankar said.

