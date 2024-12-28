Japan Cabinet OKs record defence budget

The Cabinet-endorsed draft defence budget marks the third year of Japan’s ongoing five-year military buildup under the national security strategy adopted in 2022

The main entrance of the Defense Ministry of Japan in Tokyo. Pic/AP

The Japanese Cabinet on Friday approved a record 8.7 trillion yen ($55 billion) defence budget for 2025 as Japan accelerates building up its strike-back capability with long-range cruise missiles and starts deploying Tomahawks to fortify itself against growing threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

The Cabinet-endorsed draft defence budget marks the third year of Japan’s ongoing five-year military buildup under the national security strategy adopted in 2022. The defense spending is part of the more than 115 trillion yen ($730 billion) national budget bill “also a record” that requires parliamentary approval by March to be enacted.

Japan is preparing to deploy US-made Tomahawks late in the fiscal year 2025 as part of its ongoing effort to acquire strike-back capability with long-range missiles that can hit distant targets. The budget allocates 940 billion yen ($6 billion) for the so-called “standoff” defence system that also includes long-range missiles, satellite constellation and other arsenals. The cost includes 1.8 billion yen ($11.4 million) for the purchase and addition of equipment to launch Tomahawks from an Aegis-class destroyers.

