Home > News > World News > Article > Japan conducts first missile test on its own territory

Japan conducts first missile test on its own territory

Updated on: 25 June,2025 09:10 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

The exercise by the Ground Self-Defense Force’s 1st Artillery Brigade was joined by about 300 soldiers who fired at an unmanned boat about 40 kilometers off the southern coast of Hokkaido

Japan conducts first missile test on its own territory

Japan test-fired the Type-88 missile. Representation pic

Japan conducts first missile test on its own territory
Japan’s army announced on Tuesday that it conducted a missile test for the first time on Japanese territory. The test-firing of the Type-88 surface-to-ship short range missile was conducted Tuesday at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

The exercise by the Ground Self-Defense Force’s 1st Artillery Brigade was joined by about 300 soldiers who fired at an unmanned boat about 40 kilometers off the southern coast of Hokkaido, officials said. Officials were still examining the results of the test, they said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


