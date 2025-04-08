Japan: Emperor pays homage to WWII victims

The visit by Naruhito and his wife, Emperor Masako, both born after the war, is their first to the island.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visit the island of Iwo Jima. Pic/AFP

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito on Monday visited Iwo Jima to pay tribute to those who died on the island where one of World War II’s harshest battles was fought 80 years ago.

The Imperial couple was to pray at three memorial sites and meet with representatives of bereaved families and descendants of former island residents.

Naruhito has stressted that it is important to tell younger generations about the war and the role Japan played in it.

