Japan fights forest fire as it damages dozens of homes

Japan fights forest fire as it damages dozens of homes

Updated on: 03 March,2025 08:13 PM IST  |  Tokyo
AP

The fire has burned about 2,100 hectares (5,190 acres) of forest in Ofunato since it started Wednesday, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency

Japan fights forest fire as it damages dozens of homes

A Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter dropping water as they fight a wildfire near the city of Ofunato in Japan. Pics/AFP

Japan fights forest fire as it damages dozens of homes
Japan is fighting a forest fire that has damaged dozens of homes and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate in a northeastern coastal city.


The fire has burned about 2,100 hectares (5,190 acres) of forest in Ofunato since it started Wednesday, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.


The agency said at least 84 homes have been damaged, and over 1,200 people evacuated. The fire has subsided in some areas. More than 2,000 troops and and firefighters have been deployed from across the country.


A man was found dead on a road Thursday, and authorities are examining if the death was linked to the fire, the agency said.

The northeastern regions, including Ofunato, have had their driest winter since 1946, when the Japan Meteorological Agency started collecting data.

