Breaking News
Now, Munawar Faruqui’s Mumbai show cancelled, reason still a mystery
Maharashtra: Over 42,000 teaching jobs vacant for past 10 years in state
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 818 new Covid-19 cases and one death
Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till Sep 5
Home > News > World News > Article > Japan PM Kishida COVID positive govt

Japan PM Kishida COVID positive: govt

Updated on: 22 August,2022 08:42 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

Top

Kishida, who returned from a week-long vacation, was due to resume work on Monday with an overseas trip scheduled for later in the week

Japan PM Kishida COVID positive: govt

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Pic/AFP


Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been infected with COVID-19 and is recuperating at his official residence, his office said on Sunday. 


Kishida, who returned from a week-long vacation, was due to resume work on Monday with an overseas trip scheduled for later in the week.   

8,37,823 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours
59,16,83,619 Total no. of cases worldwide
64,43,306 Total no. of deaths worldwide


Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Coronavirus tokyo world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK