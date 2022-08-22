Japan PM Kishida COVID positive: govt

Kishida, who returned from a week-long vacation, was due to resume work on Monday with an overseas trip scheduled for later in the week

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been infected with COVID-19 and is recuperating at his official residence, his office said on Sunday.

Kishida, who returned from a week-long vacation, was due to resume work on Monday with an overseas trip scheduled for later in the week.

8,37,823 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

59,16,83,619 Total no. of cases worldwide

64,43,306 Total no. of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

