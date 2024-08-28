Breaking News
Japan prepares for powerful Typhoon Shanshan, affecting transportation and delivery services

Updated on: 28 August,2024 12:29 PM IST  |  Tokyo
Japan was preparing for powerful typhoon as it slowly approached the country's southwest at a bicycle speed, threatening to bring heavy rains and strong winds and causing airlines to cancel flights and train operators to delay or suspend services through the weekend.

Tokyo, Aug 28 (AP) Japan was preparing for powerful typhoon as it slowly approached the country's southwest at a bicycle speed, threatening to bring heavy rains and strong winds and causing airlines to cancel flights and train operators to delay or suspend services through the weekend.


Typhoon Shanshan was at about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the southern island of Yakushima on Wednesday morning as it headed north toward Kyushu, packing winds of up to 180 kilometers (112 miles) per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.



The agency said the typhoon is expected to reach southern Kyushu and possibly make landfall Thursday, and issued a high-level warning against violent winds, high waves and heavy rain for the Kagoshima prefecture.


Disaster Management Minister Yoshifumi Matsumura, at a taskforce meeting Wednesday, urged residents in Shanshan's predicted path to take precautionary measures early, such as by checking their nearest shelters, to save their own lives. Matsumura urged residents, especially older adults, not to hesitate and take shelter whenever there is any safety concern. The government also canceled its annual earthquake drills Sunday to free up disaster response resources.

So far, no damage nor injuries have been reported from the typhoon.

Dozens of domestic flights connecting southwestern cities and islands will be canceled through Friday. Japan Railway companies said most bullet trains and local train services were operating normally Wednesday, but many on Kyushu would be suspended Thursday. Similar steps may be taken on the main island of Honshu through Sunday.

Postal and delivery services have been also suspended in the Kyushu region, and supermarkets and other stores announced plans to close early.

The JMA forecast up to 600 millimeters (23.6 inches) of rainfall on southern Kyushu over 24 hours.

