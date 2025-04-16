Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder case: Gangless gangster
Mumbai: Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends!
Palghar: Pregnant woman body slams thief who tried to rob her home
Mumbai: Speeding van rams divider on Eastern Freeway; two dead
Mumbai: People power keeps Elphinstone bridge still standing
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Japan records major decline in population

Japan records major decline in population

Updated on: 16 April,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

Top

The total population in Japan, including foreign residents, also fell 550,000 to 123.8 million as of October 1 last year, marking the 14th consecutive year of decline

Japan records major decline in population

Morning rush at the Shibuya Crossing in Japan. PIC/ISTOCK

Listen to this article
Japan records major decline in population
x
00:00

The population of Japanese nationals stood at 120.3 million as of October 2024, down a record 898,000 from a year earlier, a government estimate showed, amid declining birthrate.


This was the sharpest decline since 1950. The total population in Japan, including foreign residents, also fell 550,000 to 123.8 million as of October 1 last year, marking the 14th consecutive year of decline.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tokyo japan world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK