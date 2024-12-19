Breaking News
Japan satellite launch aborted once again

Japan satellite launch aborted once again

Updated on: 19 December,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

The company said it had aborted the flight after concluding that it was unlikely to complete its mission

Launch was aborted as rocket was unlikely to complete mission. Pic/AFP

A Japanese space startup said its second attempt to launch a rocket carrying satellites into orbit had been aborted minutes after liftoff on Wednesday and destroyed itself again, nine months after the company’s first launch attempt ended in an explosion.


Space One’s Kairos No. 2 rocket lifted off from a coastal site in the mountainous prefecture of Wakayama in central Japan. The company said it had aborted the flight after concluding that it was unlikely to complete its mission.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


japan news world news

