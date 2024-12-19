Japan satellite launch aborted once again

The company said it had aborted the flight after concluding that it was unlikely to complete its mission

Launch was aborted as rocket was unlikely to complete mission. Pic/AFP

A Japanese space startup said its second attempt to launch a rocket carrying satellites into orbit had been aborted minutes after liftoff on Wednesday and destroyed itself again, nine months after the company’s first launch attempt ended in an explosion.

Space One’s Kairos No. 2 rocket lifted off from a coastal site in the mountainous prefecture of Wakayama in central Japan. The company said it had aborted the flight after concluding that it was unlikely to complete its mission.

