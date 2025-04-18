Japan, US agree to more talks over tariffs

Italy’s PM to become first EU leader to meet Trump in Washington after sweeping tariffs announcement

The US and Japan have agreed to more discussions over US tariffs during ministerial talks in Washington with another round of talks scheduled later this month Japan’s chief negotiator said on Thursday. Japan’s Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa Ryosei who headed his country’s delegation held a first round of trade negotiations with his US counterparts in Washington DC on Wednesday (local time). Talking to reporters later, Akazawa said that the president indicated that talks with Japan on the levies should take top priority. US President Donald Trump, who joined the negotiators in a session at the White House, described the meeting as “big progress”.

Meloni meets Trump

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni will test her mettle as a bridge between the EU and the US when she meets with President Trump in the White House on Thursday, the first European leader to have a face-to-face with Trump since he announced, and then suspended, 20 per cent tariffs on European exports. Meloni has, in a sense, been “knighted” to represent the European Union. She has been in close contact with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the trip.

Singapore forms taskforce

The Singapore government has formed a high-level taskforce comprising five ministers and three leaders from the labour movement, business, and employer groups to help local businesses and workers navigate the uncertainties sparked by the tariffs imposed by the US. The Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, held its first meeting on Wednesday.

Xi arrives in Cambodia

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Cambodia on Thursday for a two-day visit that serves as an opportunity to strengthen already robust relations. The visit, Xi’s first since 2016, will conclude a three-nation Southeast Asian tour that included stops in Vietnam and Malaysia.

Harvard may lose eligibility to enrol foreign students

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has threatened to revoke Harvard University’s eligibility to enrol international students if it does not turn over records on international students’ “illegal and violent activities”. Noem wrote a scathing letter demanding detailed records on Harvard’s foreign student visa holders’ illegal and violent activities by April 30, or face immediate loss of Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification.

