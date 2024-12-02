Breaking News
Japanese artist finds solace with leaf artwork

Updated on: 02 December,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

The world of Lito’s delicate art, which he began in 2020 and posts on social media almost daily, has won fans from around the world.

The work titled ‘Leaf Aquarium’


A Japanese artist who goes by the name Lito carves these delicate designs on fallen leaves, giving life back to them.


‘Scrolls of Frolicking Animals’
The world of Lito’s delicate art, which he began in 2020 and posts on social media almost daily, has won fans from around the world.


‘Wait a second! That’s my baby!’
The leaf art has also given him solace after earlier struggles with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and a purpose in life—the joy of making people happy with his art.

Japanese artist Lito looks at his freshly cut work featuring a frog with an umbrella. Pics/AP
Lito first outlines the design on the leaf with a pen in his right hand. Then he takes a design knife in his left hand and starts cutting the leaf carefully. Slowly, the leaf begins to take the shape of a design.

