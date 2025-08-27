Kokichi Akuzawa, a 102-year-old Japanese man with a heart condition, has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to climb Mount Fuji. Despite his historic feat, the avid climber, who scaled the peak in early August, humbly called the experience “nothing special,” noting he last summited at age 96.

A 102-year-old Japanese man with a serious heart condition has been certified as the oldest person to climb Mount Fuji but still shrugged off the feat as nothing special. Kokichi Akuzawa, who was born in 1923, summited Japan’s highest peak after climbing a mountain on an almost weekly basis as part of his training.

His achievement in early August was recognised by Guinness World Records. “I am six years older than the last time I climbed,” Akuzawa said, referring to his hike up the 3776-metre (12,388 feet) peak at the age of 96. “I have been there and seen the view many times… this wasn’t anything special,” he said.

