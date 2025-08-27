Breaking News
Passengers stranded in darkness amid Ganpati rush as Diva-Sawantwadi Express halts overnight
Elphinstone bridge in Parel to close from September 10
CHRI welcomes ECI recognition of voters as stakeholders but flags accountability
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji
Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs rise to 96.74 per cent
Charkop police arrest four in Rs 38 crore fake bank guarantee fraud
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Japanese climber 102 sets Mount Fuji record

Japanese climber, 102, sets Mount Fuji record

Updated on: 27 August,2025 12:31 PM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

Top

Kokichi Akuzawa, a 102-year-old Japanese man with a heart condition, has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to climb Mount Fuji. Despite his historic feat, the avid climber, who scaled the peak in early August, humbly called the experience “nothing special,” noting he last summited at age 96.

Japanese climber, 102, sets Mount Fuji record

Kokichi Akuzawa was assisted by his 75-year-old daughter Yukiko. PIC/Guinness World Records

Listen to this article
Japanese climber, 102, sets Mount Fuji record
x
00:00

A 102-year-old Japanese man with a serious heart condition has been certified as the oldest person to climb Mount Fuji but still shrugged off the feat as nothing special. Kokichi Akuzawa, who was born in 1923, summited Japan’s highest peak after climbing a mountain on an almost weekly basis as part of his training.

A 102-year-old Japanese man with a serious heart condition has been certified as the oldest person to climb Mount Fuji but still shrugged off the feat as nothing special. Kokichi Akuzawa, who was born in 1923, summited Japan’s highest peak after climbing a mountain on an almost weekly basis as part of his training.

His achievement in early August was recognised by Guinness World Records. “I am six years older than the last time I climbed,” Akuzawa said, referring to his hike up the 3776-metre (12,388 feet) peak at the age of 96. “I have been there and seen the view many times… this wasn’t anything special,” he said.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

japan world news International news guinness book of world records tokyo

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK