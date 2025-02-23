Breaking News
Japan's emperor calls for peace on 65th birthday

Japan’s emperor calls for peace on 65th birthday

Updated on: 24 February,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

Japan’s emperor calls for peace on 65th birthday

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Pic/AFP

Japan’s emperor calls for peace on 65th birthday
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, marking his 65th birthday on Sunday, stressed the importance of telling the tragedy of World War II to younger generations, pledging to contribute to promote the understanding of history and the determination for peace as the world this year observes the 80th anniversary of the war’s end.


“As the memory of the war fades today, it is important that the tragic experiences and history are passed on to future generations,” Naruhito said.


As part of the celebrations, Naruhito, his wife Empress Masako, their daughter Princess Aiko and some of his younger brother’s family, waved from the palace balcony at the cheering well-wishers.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

