Japan’s emperor calls for peace on 65th birthday

“As the memory of the war fades today, it is important that the tragic experiences and history are passed on to future generations,” Naruhito said

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Pic/AFP

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, marking his 65th birthday on Sunday, stressed the importance of telling the tragedy of World War II to younger generations, pledging to contribute to promote the understanding of history and the determination for peace as the world this year observes the 80th anniversary of the war’s end.

As part of the celebrations, Naruhito, his wife Empress Masako, their daughter Princess Aiko and some of his younger brother’s family, waved from the palace balcony at the cheering well-wishers.

