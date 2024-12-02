Breaking News
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Drunk man calls Navi Mumbai Police, booked for hoax bomb blast threat
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan seeks 100 per cent VVPAT verification
FIR registered after false claims made on social media about EVM tampering: EC
CM to be decided by BJP; will have my support: Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Japans loved Princess Aiko turns 23

Japan’s loved Princess Aiko turns 23

Updated on: 02 December,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

Top

But Japanese law requires her to renounce her royal status and leave the family if she marries outside the imperial family.

Japan’s loved Princess Aiko turns 23

Princess Aiko. File Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Japan’s loved Princess Aiko turns 23
x
00:00

Japan’s popular Princess Aiko turned 23 on Sunday. The only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Aiko graduated from university earlier this year and has since been participating in official duties and palace rituals while working at the Red Cross Society, according to the Imperial Household Agency.


But Japanese law requires her to renounce her royal status and leave the family if she marries outside the imperial family. The vast majority of Japan’s public supports changing the law to allow her to remain a royal and become emperor, but conservatives in the governing party insist on keeping male-only succession. Japan’s rapidly dwindling imperial family has only 16 members, including four men.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news japan International news tokyo

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK