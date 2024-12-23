Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Japans Nissan Honda announce plans to merge

Japan’s Nissan, Honda announce plans to merge

Updated on: 24 December,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

Top

Automakers in Japan have lagged behind their big rivals in electric vehicles and are trying to cut costs and make up for lost time

Japan’s Nissan, Honda announce plans to merge

(From left) Makoto Uchida, president and CEO of Nissan motor corporation; Toshihiro Mibe, president and representative executive officer of Honda, and Takao Kato, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors at the joint press conference in Tokyo. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Japan’s Nissan, Honda announce plans to merge
x
00:00

Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan have announced plans to join forces, forming the world’s third-largest automaker by sales as the industry undergoes dramatic changes in its transition away from fossil fuels.


The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday and said Nissan alliance member Mitsubishi Motors also had agreed to join the talks on integrating their businesses. Automakers in Japan have lagged behind their big rivals in electric vehicles and are trying to cut costs and make up for lost time.


News of a possible merger surfaced earlier this month, with reports saying that the talks on closer collaboration partly were driven by aspirations of Taiwan iPhone maker Foxconn to tie up with Nissan, which has an alliance with Renault SA of France and Mitsubishi.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

japan world news International news tokyo

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK