Joe Biden announces re-election bid

Updated on: 26 April,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  Washington
But he’s still set for a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation

Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” and extend the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.


Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age. He faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination, with no serious Democratic rivals. But he’s still set for a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.



The announcement came on the four-year anniversary of when Biden declared for the White House in 2019, promising to heal the “soul of the nation” amid the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump—a goal that has remained elusive. The president also has multiple policy goals and unmet promises from his first campaign that he’s asking voters on giving him another chance to fulfill.


