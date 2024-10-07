He’s the guy who redirected relief funds as president

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Listen to this article Joe Biden hits out at Trump over hurricane funds ‘mismanagement’ x 00:00

US President Joe Biden hit out at former President Donald Trump on Sunday over the alleged mismanagement of funds for the victims of Hurricane ‘Helene’ that struck the southeastern US in late September leaving hundreds of people dead and many injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticising Trump further, Biden outlined publications from leading US media outlets that the former US President, during his administration had re-allocated funds for the migrants entering the US. Sharing an article in ‘The Washington Post’, an American daily, Biden wrote on X, “Once again, Donald Trump is a liar. He’s the guy who redirected relief funds as president.”

“We are moving heaven and earth to make sure that everyone affected by Hurricane Helene gets what they need,” he further wrote. Tropical cyclone Helene developed in late September and lasted for four days.

Death toll from Hurricane Helene up to 227

Cheryl Phillips and her three-year-old cadaver dog Kite search for bodies in North Carolina. Pic/AFP

The death toll from Hurricane Helene inched up to 227 as the grim task of recovering bodies continued more than a week after the monster storm ravaged the southeast and killed people in six US states. Helene came ashore on September 26 as a Category-4 hurricane washing away homes, destroying roads and knocking out electricity and cellphone service for millions. It was still unclear how many people were unaccounted for or missing, and the toll could rise even higher.

Trump revisits shooting site

Former US president Donald Trump on Saturday returned to Butler, a city in Pennsylvania where he narrowly escaped an assassination bid 12 weeks ago, and addressed thousands of his supporters in this key battleground state, urging them to elect him as the next president of the United States. He was joined by high-profile figures like Tesla owner Elon Musk and his running mate, Senator J D Vance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever