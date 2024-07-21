Breaking News
Joe Biden steps down from US presidential race amid chorus to quit

Updated on: 21 July,2024 11:35 PM IST  |  Washington
mid-day online correspondent |

Joe Biden expressed sincere thanks, saying that serving as President was the greatest honour of his life. He stated that, while he had planned to run for re-election, he believes it is in the best interests of his party and the country to step down and focus on his obligations for the duration of his tenure.

Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

In an unexpected announcement, USA President Joe Biden stated that he would not seek re-election. He emphasised the considerable progress made during his time, stating that America has the world's strongest economy.


Over the last three and a half years, he said, the government has made significant investments in rebuilding the country, lowering prescription medication costs for seniors, and providing affordable healthcare to an unprecedented number of Americans. Joe Biden also mentioned the provision of critical care to a million veterans who had been exposed to harmful substances, as well as the passage of the first gun safety legislation in 30 years. He also welcomed the nomination of the first African American woman to the Supreme Court and the passage of the most significant climate legislation in history.


Recognising the American people's critical role, the President lauded their fortitude in surviving the COVID-19 outbreak and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. He emphasised the nation's efforts to safeguard democracy and establish global partnerships.


"Together, we overcame a once-in-a-century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We've protected and preserved our Democracy. And we've revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world," said Joe Biden in his letter. 

He added, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Joe Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris for their remarkable partnership and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the American people for their confidence and support. He reinforced his faith in the nation's collective potential: "There is nothing America can't do when we work together."

Joe Biden will address the nation later this week to provide additional information on his decision.

