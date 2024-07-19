Joe Biden under pressure to quit prez race

Tests positive for COVID, while democrats begin fresh push to get US president to reconsider re-election bid

Joe Biden

Democrats worried about President Joe Biden’s ability to win this November are making a renewed push for him to reconsider his re-election bid, using mountains of data, frank conversations and now, his own time off the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID, to encourage a reassessment.

Biden has insisted he is not backing down, adamant that he is the candidate who beat Republican Donald Trump before and will do it again this year. But publicly and privately, key Democrats are sending signals of concern, and some hope he will assess the trajectory of the race and his legacy during this few days’ pause.

Over the past week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries have spoken privately to the president, candidly laying out the views of Democrats on Capitol Hill, including their concerns.

Separately, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington, spoke with the president last week armed with fresh data. The campaign chief specifically aired the concerns of frontline Democrats who are seeking election to the House.

And on Wednesday, California Rep. Adam Schiff, a close ally of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, became the highest-profile House Democrat to call for Biden to drop his reelection bid, saying that while the decision is Biden’s alone to make, he believes it’s time to “pass the torch”.

Vance promises to fight for the ‘forgotten’

US Republican vice presidential nominee J D Vance praised former president Donald Trump and promised to fight for working-class Americans “cast aside and forgotten” by the Democrats, as he made his debut at the Republican National Convention. Vance, 39, formally accepted the Republican vice-presidential nomination on the third day of the convention on Wednesday, making him among the youngest Americans to ever fill that role. Introducing himself to millions of Americans, the Ohio Senator channelled his humble roots in the Midwest as he assailed politicians like President Joe Biden. Trump and his running mate Vance will challenge President Biden and his Vice-President Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party in the Nov 5 election.

