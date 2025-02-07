He also directed administration officials to extend the deadline to apply for the programme until after the hearing.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Listen to this article Judge temporarily blocks Trump plan offering incentives for federal workers to resign x 00:00

A federal judge on Thursday blocked President Donald Trump's plan to push out federal employees by offering them financial incentives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling came hours before the midnight deadline for workers to apply for the deferred resignation programme, which has been commonly described as a buyout.

US District Judge George O'Toole Jr. in Boston did not express an opinion on the legality of the programme. He scheduled a hearing for Monday at 2 pm EST.

He also directed administration officials to extend the deadline to apply for the programme until after the hearing.

Several labour unions have sued over Trump's plans, which were orchestrated by Elon Musk, a top adviser. The Republican president is trying to downsize and reshape the federal workforce.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever