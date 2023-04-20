Judge to decide whether leak suspect should remain jailed

During his first court appearance in Boston’s federal court Friday, a magistrate judge ordered him to remain in custody until Wednesday’s detention hearing.

Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on April 13. Pic/AP

A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking highly classified military documents is due back in court on Wednesday for a hearing to decide whether he should remain behind bars while he awaits trial.

Jack Teixeira, 21, was arrested by heavily armed tactical agents at his Massachusetts home last week and charged, under the Espionage Act, with unauthorized retention and transmission of classified national defense information. During his first court appearance in Boston’s federal court Friday, a magistrate judge ordered him to remain in custody until Wednesday’s detention hearing.

Teixeira is accused of sharing highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers. The stunning breach exposing closely held intelligence has sparked international uproar and raised fresh questions about America’s ability to safeguard its secrets.

