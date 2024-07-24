Kamala Harris clinches enough delegates for nomination

Her momentum is bolstered by widespread support from key factions eager to see her challenge Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris. Pic/AFP

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough Democratic delegates to clinch the party’s nomination for president, as per CNN’s latest delegate estimate. Her momentum towards the nomination has been bolstered by widespread support from key factions within the Democratic Party, eager to see her challenge former President Donald Trump. While endorsements from delegates continue to come in, the vice president has now been backed by well more than the 1,976 pledged delegates she’ll need to win the nomination on the first ballot, CNN reported.

Harris achieved this milestone amidst a surge of endorsements from state delegations on Monday evening. These endorsements, though not binding, signal significant unity behind Harris now that President Joe Biden is no longer in the race. CNN’s count relies on public statements of support from delegates, state delegations, and conversations with key figures. Endorsements from state delegations are considered unanimous for Harris unless specified otherwise. According to a plan outlined by Democratic officials, delegates are set to confirm Harris as the nominee by August 7.

Dems to virtually elect prez nominee

The ruling Democratic Party in the US has set in motion a process to virtually elect its presidential nominee for the November general elections, a day after incumbent President Joe Biden opted out of the race and endorsed his deputy Kamala Harris. The move was announced by Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Jaime Harrison and Rules Committee co-chair Minyon Moore in a memo on Monday. According to it, the DNC will use an electronic voting system for the delegates to vote. To participate in this virtual voting process, the candidate should meet three criteria: file a formal declaration of candidacy with the committee, meet the party and legal qualifications to be president, and gather a minimum of at least 300 delegates with no more than 50 delegates from one state. If there is more than one candidate, they would have an option to make their case before the delegates. The virtual voting will be held on August 7.

