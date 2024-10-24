In her childhood, she has had frequent travels to India along with her mother, who migrated to the US for higher studies from her hometown of Chennai

Kamala Harris. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kamala Harris to make closing argument at Ellipse outside White House on Oct 29 x 00:00

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic party, plans to make a closing argument of the electrifying election campaign at the iconic Ellipse, the park just outside the White House on October 29, exactly a week ahead of the November 5 general elections. Expected to be attended by thousands of her supporters, Harris (60) plans to make a passionate appeal to the nation and urge her fellow countrymen to vote for a new vision and "turn the page" during her address from the historic Ellipse on Tuesday, October 29, multiple media reports said Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The oval-shaped park is near the White House South Lawn. In doing so, Harris is expected to draw the contrast between her campaign and that of her Republican rival former president Donald Trump, 78. This is the same place where Trump had addressed a rally on January 6, 2021. Following the rally, thousands of his supporters marched towards the Capitol Hill, resulting in one of the darkest moments in American democracy wherein his supporters forcibly entered the US Congress and went violent.

"Coming a week ahead of Election Day, Harris will use the major address to contrast her own vision of the presidency with her rival's, painting pictures both of what her first term would look like and a dire portrait of Trump's potential return," CNN reported. "Ms. Harris will make her closing argument against Mr. Trump, contrasting how their administrations would operate and highlighting the risk she believes he presents to the nation," The New York Times reported. "Harris is expected to use the speech near the White House to describe what a first Harris term or a second Trump term, in her view, would look like for the nation, her campaign said,"

The Wall Street Journal reported. According to NBC News, Harris will argue it's time to turn the page on Trump and choose a new way forward. The address will contrast what a Harris term in office would be like compared with another Trump presidency, the news channel reported. Harris is the first ever Indian American and African American woman to have been nominated by either of the Democratic and Republican Party to run for the US presidency. She is the first-ever woman to have been elected as the vice president of the United States. In her childhood, she has had frequent travels to India along with her mother, who migrated to the US for higher studies from her hometown of Chennai.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever