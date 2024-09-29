Airport authorities disinfected the immigration area and walkways with spray as a precautionary measure, the sources added

Representation pic

Listen to this article Karachi sees three new mpox cases x 00:00

Three passengers who arrived from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan’s Karachi airport exhibited symptoms of monkeypox during medical screening, ARY News reported on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

ARY News stated that the passengers have been transferred to the Sindh Government Hospital in NIPA area for further evaluation. Airport authorities disinfected the immigration area and walkways with spray as a precautionary measure, the sources added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever