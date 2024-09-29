Karachi sees three new mpox cases

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 September,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Karachi
Airport authorities disinfected the immigration area and walkways with spray as a precautionary measure, the sources added

Three passengers who arrived from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan’s Karachi airport exhibited symptoms of monkeypox during medical screening, ARY News reported on Sunday.


ARY News stated that the passengers have been transferred to the Sindh Government Hospital in NIPA area for further evaluation. Airport authorities disinfected the immigration area and walkways with spray as a precautionary measure, the sources added.


