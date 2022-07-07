Karaoke COVID cluster in China

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 July,2022 08:48 AM IST  |  Shanghai
Pressure is mounting on officials to avert a wider spread and disruptions similar to the painful and costly isolation that Shanghai, China’s most populous city, suffered in April and May. Those business disruptions rippled across the global economy

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man in Shanghai on Tuesday. Pic/AFP


China is fighting nascent COVID-19 flare-ups across the country with mass testing and fresh restrictions, including in weary Shanghai where new cases have been linked to a building which houses a karaoke lounge that was operating illegally. 

Pressure is mounting on officials to avert a wider spread and disruptions similar to the painful and costly isolation that Shanghai, China’s most populous city, suffered in April and May. Those business disruptions rippled across the global economy.




4,67,144 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours
54,79,01,157 Total no. of cases worldwide
63,39,899 Total no. of deaths worldwide


Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

