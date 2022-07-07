Karaoke COVID cluster in China

Pressure is mounting on officials to avert a wider spread and disruptions similar to the painful and costly isolation that Shanghai, China’s most populous city, suffered in April and May. Those business disruptions rippled across the global economy

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man in Shanghai on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

China is fighting nascent COVID-19 flare-ups across the country with mass testing and fresh restrictions, including in weary Shanghai where new cases have been linked to a building which houses a karaoke lounge that was operating illegally.

Pressure is mounting on officials to avert a wider spread and disruptions similar to the painful and costly isolation that Shanghai, China’s most populous city, suffered in April and May. Those business disruptions rippled across the global economy.

4,67,144 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

54,79,01,157 Total no. of cases worldwide

63,39,899 Total no. of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

