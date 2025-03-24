Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Key Erdogan rival to be jailed orders Turkish court

Key Erdogan rival to be jailed, orders Turkish court

Updated on: 24 March,2025 09:32 AM IST  |  Istanbul
Agencies |

His imprisonment is regarded as a political move to remove a major contender from the next presidential race, scheduled for 2028

Key Erdogan rival to be jailed, orders Turkish court

Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of Istanbul. Pic/X/@ekrem_imamoglu

Key Erdogan rival to be jailed, orders Turkish court
A court formally arrested the mayor of Istanbul and key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday and ordered him jailed pending the outcome of a trial on corruption charges.Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was detained following a raid on his residence earlier this week, sparking the largest wave of street demonstrations in Turkiye.


His imprisonment is regarded as a political move to remove a major contender from the next presidential race, scheduled for 2028. Government officials reject accusations that legal actions against opposition figures are politically motivated and insist that Turkiye’s courts operate independently.


The prosecutor’s office said the court decided to jail Imamoglu on suspicion of running a criminal organisation, accepting bribes, extortion, illegally recording personal data and bid-rigging.


turkey istanbul world news International news

