Kids badly hurt in school shooting

Police officers and parents at the school, after the incident. Pic/AP

Two children were in “extremely critical condition” after being shot at a tiny religious K-8 school in Northern California and the gunman died at the scene, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said. The gunman may have targeted the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo on Wednesday because of its religious affiliation, but isn’t believed to have had a prior connection to the victims or the school, Butte County Sheriff Kory L Honea said.

He didn’t explain further. “Whether or not this is a hate crime or whether or not it’s part of some sort of larger scheme at this point, I don’t have enough information to provide an answer to that,” he said.

The wounded children, boys ages 5 and 6, are kindergarteners at the school and were being treated at a trauma centre in the Sacramento area, officials said. “I am thankful that they’re still alive, but they’ve got a long road ahead of them,” Honea said.

