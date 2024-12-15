Breaking News
Explained: Why Maharashtra ATS intensified drive against illegal Bangladeshi migrants
All you need to know about the new ministers sworn in Devendra Fadnavis government
BEST bus accident: Govandi man crushed under a wet-lease bus
Indian Railways adds 267 general coaches for unreserved passengers on Central Railway and Western Railway
Mumbai: City's pedestrian subways are dark, flooded, and forgotten
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Kids visit Santa in North Pole scene at Denver airport hangar

Kids visit Santa in North Pole scene at Denver airport hangar

Updated on: 16 December,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Denver
Agencies |

Top

Before landing, the children were asked to close their window shades

Kids visit Santa in North Pole scene at Denver airport hangar

More than 100 children were taken on a 45-minute flight. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Kids visit Santa in North Pole scene at Denver airport hangar
x
00:00

Dozens of kids cheered on a festively decked-out plane in Denver on Saturday when the pilot announced their destination for the day: the North Pole.


More than 100 children, some of whom have serious health issues, were then taken on a roughly 45-minute flight near the city before landing back at Denver International Airport and being towed to a hangar transformed by United Airlines employees and volunteers into the North Pole.


Streamers, paper snowflakes and tufts of cotton resembling feathery snow dotted the plane and seats. Flight personnel paraded a bubble machine up and down the aisle to shouts of “bubbles, bubbles, bubbles” from the excited children. Holiday songs played in the background and there were apple snacks and juice for all.


Before landing, the children were asked to close their window shades. When they opened, the kids were met by the sight of a waiting Santa and Mrs Claus and a host of elves. An ice cream truck was on hand and the children received gifts.

United Capt. Bob Zimmermann, the holiday flight’s pilot, was struck by the joy and wonder of the youngsters. “Throughout the year I’ll think of the fantasy flight,” he said. “When life seems to get tough or I want to complain about something, I remember these kids and the joy and the love and what this feels like, and it just keeps my life in perspective.”

United partnered with Make-A-Wish Colorado, Girls Inc., Children’s Hospital Colorado and Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association to invite Denver-area kids ages 3 to 10 years on the flight.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK