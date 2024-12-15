Kids visit Santa in North Pole scene at Denver airport hangar

Before landing, the children were asked to close their window shades

More than 100 children were taken on a 45-minute flight. Pic/AP

Dozens of kids cheered on a festively decked-out plane in Denver on Saturday when the pilot announced their destination for the day: the North Pole.

More than 100 children, some of whom have serious health issues, were then taken on a roughly 45-minute flight near the city before landing back at Denver International Airport and being towed to a hangar transformed by United Airlines employees and volunteers into the North Pole.

Streamers, paper snowflakes and tufts of cotton resembling feathery snow dotted the plane and seats. Flight personnel paraded a bubble machine up and down the aisle to shouts of “bubbles, bubbles, bubbles” from the excited children. Holiday songs played in the background and there were apple snacks and juice for all.

Before landing, the children were asked to close their window shades. When they opened, the kids were met by the sight of a waiting Santa and Mrs Claus and a host of elves. An ice cream truck was on hand and the children received gifts.

United Capt. Bob Zimmermann, the holiday flight’s pilot, was struck by the joy and wonder of the youngsters. “Throughout the year I’ll think of the fantasy flight,” he said. “When life seems to get tough or I want to complain about something, I remember these kids and the joy and the love and what this feels like, and it just keeps my life in perspective.”

United partnered with Make-A-Wish Colorado, Girls Inc., Children’s Hospital Colorado and Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association to invite Denver-area kids ages 3 to 10 years on the flight.

