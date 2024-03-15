Breaking News
Kim Jong Un tests new tank tells troops to prepare for war
Kim Jong-Un tests new tank, tells troops to prepare for war

Updated on: 15 March,2024 06:25 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

At the tank drills Wednesday, Kim praised the country’s latest tank as “the world’s most powerful” and told his troops to bolster their “fighting spirits” and complete “preparations for war,” as per reports.

Kim Jong Un (centre) with tank crews during the drills. PIC/AP

Kim Jong-Un tests new tank, tells troops to prepare for war
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined troops training on a new model of tank and drove one himself, state media reported Thursday.


At the tank drills Wednesday, Kim praised the country’s latest tank as “the world’s most powerful” and told his troops to bolster their “fighting spirits” and complete “preparations for war,” as per reports.


