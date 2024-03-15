Kim Jong-Un tests new tank, tells troops to prepare for war

At the tank drills Wednesday, Kim praised the country’s latest tank as “the world’s most powerful” and told his troops to bolster their “fighting spirits” and complete “preparations for war,” as per reports.

Kim Jong Un (centre) with tank crews during the drills. PIC/AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined troops training on a new model of tank and drove one himself, state media reported Thursday.

