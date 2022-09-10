King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch in historic ceremony

The throne had passed to the 73-year-old former Prince of Wales following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday
Britain's King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James's Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim him as the new King. Pic/AFP
King Charles III was on Saturday proclaimed Britain's new monarch in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council that was televised for the first time in history.
The throne had passed to the 73-year-old former Prince of Wales following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday and Saturday's ceremony marked his formal declaration and oath-taking at St. James's Palace in London.
King Charles was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir Prince William, the new Prince of Wales.
Also Read: Photos of Queen Elizabeth II with PM Modi, former Prez KR Narayanan and others
The King had travelled back from Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Friday, where the Queen's health deteriorated and she breathed her last.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.