King Charles III seen in public after hospitalisation

Updated on: 29 March,2025 08:45 AM IST  |  London
Agencies

King Charles III

King Charles III smiled and waved to members of the public Friday as he left his home in London, the day after a brief hospitalisation for the side effects from his cancer treatment.


The king’s appointments for the day were cancelled following his “short period of observation in hospital” on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.


The king’s health has been closely watched since early 2004 when he announced that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.


