King Charles’s coronation, a ‘lower-key’ ceremony

Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort with Princess Anne, second right, and Prince Andrew, right, attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, on Sunday. Pic/AP

King Charles III plans to take a shortcut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

The lower-key ceremony May 6 will still be steeped in ancient traditions and adorned with royal regalia from the Crown Jewels, but will also feature its own bespoke emoji, reflecting the first British crowning of the social media era. Queen Elizabeth II’s was the first coronation televised 70 years ago.

The 1.3-mile (2-kilometer) route is a bit shorter than the one Elizabeth took to the royal church. The procession will go through Admiralty Arch; past Trafalgar Square and a statue of Charles I, the monarch beheaded in 1649; and by the houses of Parliament before arriving for the 11 a.m. religious service. While Charles wants to show the monarchy is still relevant in modern, multi-cultural Britain, he has said he plans to slim down the institution. The coronation is expected to reflect that with a shorter, less extravagant ceremony than the three-hour service that installed Elizabeth II.

During the solemn ceremony conducted by Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, Charles will be crowned the king with the St. Edward’s Crown, the centerpiece of the Crown Jewels viewed by millions of people every year at the Tower of London. The crown, which is the inspiration for the coronation emoji, features a 4.9-pound (2.2-kg) solid gold frame set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnets, topazes and tourmalines and has a purple velvet cap and ermine band. It was worn by Elizabeth at her coronation and was refitted for her son. Charles will switch to the lighter Imperial State Crown for the procession back to the palace.

