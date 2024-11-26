Kiwis save more than 30 stranded whales

Four of the pilot whales died, New Zealand’s conservation agency said. New Zealand is a whale stranding hotspot and pilot whales are especially prolific stranders

New Zealand is a whale stranding hotspot. Pic/AP

More than 30 pilot whales that stranded themselves on a beach in New Zealand were safely returned to the ocean after conservation workers and residents helped to refloat them by lifting them on sheets. Four of the pilot whales died, New Zealand’s conservation agency said. New Zealand is a whale stranding hotspot and pilot whales are especially prolific stranders.

A team was monitoring Ruakaka Beach near the city of Whangarei in New Zealand’s north on Monday to ensure there were no signs of the whales saved Sunday stranding agains. A Maori ceremony was held for the three adult whales and one calf that died.

