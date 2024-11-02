Kong-rey causes major damage; two killed, 515 injured in Taiwan

As of Friday morning, strong winds and heavy rain from the storm had caused two deaths, injured 515 people and left four others unaccounted for, reported the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC)

Ten public roads were closed due to obstruction. Pic/AFP

Typhoon Kong-rey, one of the most powerful storms to hit Taiwan in decades, made landfall on Thursday, resulting in significant destruction, widespread evacuations, and the tragic death of a woman.

As of Friday morning, strong winds and heavy rain from the storm had caused two deaths, injured 515 people and left four others unaccounted for, reported the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC).

By Friday morning, 11,588 people had been evacuated and 134 emergency shelters had been set up in 13 municipalities, with 2,620 people taking shelter, the CEOC said.

The CEOC said that around 21,000 households are still without water and service would be fully restored before noon on Saturday. In addition, more than 8,43,000 households experienced power outages, with more than 1,19,000 still waiting for power to be restored. A total of 108 cases of flooding had been reported across the nation, with 23 still unresolved.

