Kurdish militants declare ceasefire in Turkey

Updated on: 02 March,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  Istanbul
Agencies |

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK has led to tens of thousands of deaths since it began in 1984

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK has led to tens of thousands of deaths since it began in 1984. Pic/PTI

Kurdish militants who have waged a 40-year insurgency in Turkey declared a ceasefire on Saturday in what could mark a significant boost to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, two days after their imprisoned leader called for the group to disarm.


The announcement by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, comes against the backdrop of fundamental changes in the region, including the reconfiguration of power in neighbouring Syria after the toppling of President Bashar Assad, the weakening of the Hezbollah militant movement in Lebanon and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.


The conflict between Turkey and the PKK has led to tens of thousands of deaths since it began in 1984. The ceasefire is the first sign of a breakthrough since peace talks between the PKK and Ankara broke down in the summer of 2015.


“We declare a ceasefire effective today to pave the way for the implementation of Leader Apo’s Call for Peace and Democratic Society. None of our forces will take armed action unless attacked,” it said, referring to Ocalan by his nickname.

turkey world news International news istanbul news

