×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: 20,000 children aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated in Mumbai
Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run
Mehrauli murder case: ‘Poonawala always kept to himself, never mingled’
Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > News > World News > Article > Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution

Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution

Updated on: 16 November,2022 04:27 PM IST  |  Dubai
AP |

Top

Those executed as all facing premeditated murder and other charges in the sheikhdom, the state-run KUNA news agency reported

Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution

Representational Pic


Kuwait on Wednesday put to death seven prisoners in a rare mass execution in the small, oil-rich nation despite facing international criticism over its plans.


The state-run KUNA news agency described those executed as all facing premeditated murder and other charges in the sheikhdom.



It identified those killed as three Kuwaiti men, one Kuwaiti woman, a Syrian man, a Pakistani man and an Ethiopian woman.


Also Read: Punjab: Heroin, poppy husk worth Rs 800 crore destroyed in Amritsar

Kuwait said the executions took place at its central prison. It did not identify the method it used to carry out the executions, though the sheikhdom typically hangs its condemned prisoners. However, it can use firing squads as well.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kuwait news world news Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK