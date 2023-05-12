Lahore police leave for Islamabad for Imran Khan's arrest, say reports

The police team is headed by the deputy inspector general (investigation), the Dawn newspaper reported. It was reported that the joint investigation team probing cases against Imran has informed the Islamabad High Court that it seeks the arrest of the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan -- Imran Khan. File Photo

A team of Lahore police has left for Islamabad to arrest Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases registered against him in Punjab province, according to a media report on Friday.

The police team is headed by the deputy inspector general (investigation), the Dawn newspaper reported. It was reported that the joint investigation team probing cases against Imran has informed the Islamabad High Court that it seeks the arrest of the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

PTI lawyer Babar Awan claimed that a police team from Lahore has left for Islamabad to arrest Khan in "new cases".

"There are two to three people in the incumbent administration who are worried because if Imran Khan is released their jobs will be in danger," he said, adding that this was why Punjab police has been called to Islamabad.

Speaking to media persons outside the Islamabad High Court, the lawyer also alleged that "special people" were hired to "hunt" Imran and said that those who sent the former prime minister to jail were responsible for the violence in the country.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar also said that another attempt was being made to arrest party chairman Khan. "Imran Khan has given a message that an attempt is being made to arrest him again and he wants the entire country to come out in peaceful protest," he tweeted.

Azhar said that Imran was currently fighting for the Constitution, democracy and rule of law in the country. He urged people to take to the streets and "play your role". Khan faces 121 cases across the country, including for committing treason and blasphemy and inciting violence and terrorism.

Twelve cases of terrorism have been registered against Khan in Lahore and 14 cases have been registered in Faisalabad. Khan, 70, appeared before a special bench of the Islamabad High Court for a hearing on his bail plea in a graft case amid tight security.

The bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, took up the ex-premier's bail plea.

