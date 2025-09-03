A landslide in Tarasin village, Central Darfur, Sudan, killed an estimated 1,000 people after days of heavy rainfall, leaving only one survivor. The disaster destroyed the village entirely, and aid access is limited due to ongoing civil war and fighting in the Marrah Mountains region.

“Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than 1000 people. Only one person survived,” the statement read. The village was “completely levelled to the ground”, the group said, appealing to the UN and international aid groups for help to recover the bodies. Footage shared by the Marrah Mountains news outlet showed a flattened area between mountain ranges with a group of people searching it.

A landslide wiped out a village in Sudan’s western region of Darfur, killing an estimated 1000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in the African country, a rebel group controlling the area said late on Monday. The tragedy happened on Sunday in the village of Tarasin in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains after days of heavy rainfall in late August, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army said in a statement.

People inspect the debris after the landslide. Pics/AFP

The tragedy came as a devastating civil war has engulfed Sudan after tensions between the country’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting in April 2023 in the capital, Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Most of the Darfur region, including the Marrah Mountains, has become mostly inaccessible for the UN and aid groups given crippling restrictions and fighting between Sudan’s military and the RSF.

The Marrah Mountains are a rugged volcanic chain extending for 160 km southwest of el-Fasher, an epicentre of fighting between the military and the RSF. The area has turned into a hub for displaced families fleeing fighting in and around el-Fasher. The village of Tarasin is located in the central Marrah Mountains, a volcanic area with a height of more than 3000 metres at its summit.

A world heritage site, the mountain chain is known for its lower temperature and higher rainfall than surrounding areas. It’s located more than 900 km west of the capital city of Khartoum.

