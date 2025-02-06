Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > Lankan Navy intensifies sea patrolling

Lankan Navy intensifies sea patrolling

Updated on: 06 February,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  Colombo
Agencies |

Top

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other’s waters.

Lankan Navy intensifies sea patrolling

The Lankan Navy had opened fire at Indian fishermen recently

Listen to this article
Lankan Navy intensifies sea patrolling
x
00:00

Sri Lanka announced on Wednesday that its Navy has intensified patrolling around the international maritime borders to prevent Indian fishermen from engaging in illegal bottom trawling in the island nation’s territorial waters. Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other’s waters.


The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sri lanka world news International news colombo

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK