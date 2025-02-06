Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other’s waters.

The Lankan Navy had opened fire at Indian fishermen recently

Listen to this article Lankan Navy intensifies sea patrolling x 00:00

Sri Lanka announced on Wednesday that its Navy has intensified patrolling around the international maritime borders to prevent Indian fishermen from engaging in illegal bottom trawling in the island nation’s territorial waters. Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other’s waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever