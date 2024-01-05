Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars
Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk producers
Maha: Raigad reports dip in accidents in 2023, but number of deaths increases
Nashik: Sena leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud
Maharashtra reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally at 110
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Largest male funnel web spider found in Australia

Largest male funnel-web spider found in Australia

Updated on: 05 January,2024 06:01 AM IST  |  Sydney
Agencies |

Top

Sydney funnel-web spiders usually range in length from one to five centimeters, with females being generally larger than their male counterparts but not as deadly

Largest male funnel-web spider found in Australia

‘Hercules’ measured 7.9 cm from foot to foot. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Largest male funnel-web spider found in Australia
x
00:00

With fangs that could pierce a human fingernail, the largest male specimen of the world’s most poisonous arachnid has found a new home at the Australian Reptile Park where it will help save lives after a member of the public discovered it by chance.


The deadly Sydney funnel-web spider dubbed “Hercules” was found on the Central Coast, about 50 miles north of Sydney, and was initially given to a local hospital. Spider experts from the nearby park retrieved it and soon realised it was the largest male specimen ever received from the public in Australia. The spider measured 7.9 cm (3.1 inches) from foot to foot, surpassing the park’s previous record-holder from 2018, the male funnel-web named “Colossus”.


Sydney funnel-web spiders usually range in length from one to five centimeters, with females being generally larger than their male counterparts but not as deadly. They are predominantly found in forested areas and suburban gardens from Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, to the coastal city of Newcastle in the north and the Blue Mountains to the west.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news sydney australia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK