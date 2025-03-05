Breaking News
Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan
Over 1200-vehicle capacity parking facility to be set up at Haji Ali: CM
Shiv Sena (UBT) stakes claim to LoP post in assembly, nominates Bhaskar Jadhav
Dhananjay Munde resignation: MVA to move breach of privilege notice, says NCP SP
Five booked for marriage of 16-year-old girl in Thane district
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > News > World News > Article > Lava fountain spews over 100 feet into the air from Hawaii volcano

Lava fountain spews over 100 feet into the air from Hawaii volcano

Updated on: 05 March,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  Honolulu
AP |

Top

The eruption began Dec. 23 in a crater at the summit of Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big island

Lava fountain spews over 100 feet into the air from Hawaii volcano

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Lava fountain spews over 100 feet into the air from Hawaii volcano
x
00:00

Lava from a Hawaii volcano shot into the sky Tuesday in tall fountains that were expected to grow even bigger as part of an off-and-on eruption.


The eruption began Dec. 23 in a crater at the summit of Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big island.


Tuesday was the eruption's 12th episode. What began in the morning with sporadic, small flows became continuous fountaining in the afternoon, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. They reached 150 to 165 feet (45 to 60 meters) and were expected to grow.


A webcam showed a vigorous fountain of bright red lava. No residential areas have been threatened by the eruption. People have been flocking to overlook sites inside the park for views of the fiery show.

The length of time for each fountaining episode has varied from several hours to several days. Episodes have been separated by pauses lasting from less than 24 hours to 12 days, according to the observatory.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national park world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK