‘Law & order situation’ at Indian Consulate in US

Updated on: 08 February,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

Sawant said that the Consulate granted her husband an emergency visa to visit her mother in India who is “very sick. But rejected mine, literally saying my name is on a ‘reject list’ and refusing to give an explanation why. We refuse to leave”

‘Law & order situation’ at Indian Consulate in US

Former Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant and her husband at the Indian Consulate in Seattle. Pic/ X/@wrkrsstrikeback

The Consulate General of India in Seattle said it had to “deal with a law and order situation” when certain individuals entered its premises “unauthorized” and engaged in aggressive and threatening behaviour with the Consulate staff over alleged denial of visa to one of them.


The Consulate said it was “compelled to call in relevant local authorities to deal with the situation. One of the individuals the Consulate referred to is former Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant, who said in a post on X that she was in the Consulate with her husband and “refusing to leave”.


Sawant said that the Consulate granted her husband an emergency visa to visit her mother in India who is “very sick. But rejected mine, literally saying my name is on a ‘reject list’ and refusing to give an explanation why. We refuse to leave.” She alleged in the post that the Consulate is “threatening to call the police on us”.


