Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Legal proceedings against Imran to begin in few weeks

Legal proceedings against Imran to begin in few weeks

Updated on: 12 June,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Top

Khan, the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, has denied his involvement in the violence, saying he was in jail when the incidents took place. He has said that the establishment plans to keep him in jail for 10 years in a sedition case

Legal proceedings against Imran to begin in few weeks

Violent protests errupted after Imran Khan’s arrest. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Legal proceedings against Imran to begin in few weeks
x
00:00

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that legal proceedings against Imran Khan will be initiated within 2-3 weeks for bloody violence that erupted after the former premier’s arrest in a corruption case on May 9.


Khan, the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, has denied his involvement in the violence, saying he was in jail when the incidents took place. He has said that the establishment plans to keep him in jail for 10 years in a sedition case.


Sanaullah, in an interview with the Geo News on Saturday night, said Khan was “100 per cent” responsible for the violent protests. The arrest of Khan by paramilitary personnel from the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9 triggered unrest in Pakistan, leading to several deaths and dozens of military and state installations being destroyed.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you practice ecotourism?
imran khan pakistan islamabad world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK