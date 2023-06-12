Legal proceedings against Imran to begin in few weeks

Khan, the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, has denied his involvement in the violence, saying he was in jail when the incidents took place. He has said that the establishment plans to keep him in jail for 10 years in a sedition case

Violent protests errupted after Imran Khan’s arrest. Pic/AP

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that legal proceedings against Imran Khan will be initiated within 2-3 weeks for bloody violence that erupted after the former premier’s arrest in a corruption case on May 9.

Khan, the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, has denied his involvement in the violence, saying he was in jail when the incidents took place. He has said that the establishment plans to keep him in jail for 10 years in a sedition case.

Sanaullah, in an interview with the Geo News on Saturday night, said Khan was “100 per cent” responsible for the violent protests. The arrest of Khan by paramilitary personnel from the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9 triggered unrest in Pakistan, leading to several deaths and dozens of military and state installations being destroyed.

