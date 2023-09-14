Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Rains lash parts of Mumbai and its suburbs
Maharashtra: 40 days after death, no arrest in Nitin Desai suicide case
Mumbai: Angry locals bring their kids to Delisle Bridge site to protest delay
Maharashtra: Industrial safety official booked for allegedly seeking bribe from surgeon in Palghar
Maharashtra: Gopinath Munde Institute seeks release of pending funds from government
Home > News > World News > Article > Libya floods More than 2000 bodies recovered over 30000 displaced

Libya floods: More than 2,000 bodies recovered, over 30,000 displaced

Updated on: 14 September,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  Derna
Agencies |

Top

Survivors say they heard loud explosions as dams outside Derna city collapsed on Sunday night

Libya floods: More than 2,000 bodies recovered, over 30,000 displaced

Volunteers carrying a body bag during search operations

Listen to this article
Libya floods: More than 2,000 bodies recovered, over 30,000 displaced
x
00:00

Rescuers have found more than 2,000 bodies as of Wednesday in the wreckage of a Libyan city where floodwaters broke dams and washed away neighborhoods. Officials fear the death toll could exceed 5,000 in the nation made vulnerable by years of turmoil and neglect.


The flooding caused significant infrastructure damage in the coastal city of Derna and displaced at least 30,000 people, the UN migration agency said. The damage is so extensive that the city is almost inaccessible for humanitarian aid workers, the International Organisation for Migration said.


Satellite images show the city of Derna before and the floods and afterSatellite images show the city of Derna before and the floods and after


Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was Derna. As the storm pounded the coast Sunday night, residents said they heard loud explosions when the dams outside the city collapsed. Floodwaters washed down Wadi Derna, a river running from the mountains through the city and into the sea.

A general view of the devastation in Derna, which officials say was hit the worst. Pics/APA general view of the devastation in Derna, which officials say was hit the worst. Pics/AP

More than 2,000 corpses were collected as of Wednesday morning and over half of them had been buried in mass graves in Derna, said eastern Libya’s health minister, Othman Abduljaleel. Rescue teams were working day and night to recover many other bodies scattered in the streets and under the rubble. Some bodies were retrieved from the sea.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you experiment with your fashion while attending music festivals?
libya news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK